FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issued By DA Davidson

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.95. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 151.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 266,949 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 59.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2,264.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 238,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 228,365 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

