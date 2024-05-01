FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) Lifted by Desjardins

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bombardier in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2025 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.01 billion.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.