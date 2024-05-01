FY2024 EPS Estimates for Business First Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $515.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 56.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $156,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,725.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.05%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.