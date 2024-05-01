FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talen Energy in a research note issued on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial raised their target price on Talen Energy from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

Talen Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLNE opened at $100.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70. Talen Energy has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

