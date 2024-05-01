FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Cut by DA Davidson

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

