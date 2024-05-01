FY2025 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

SHAK opened at $105.86 on Monday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 230.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $4,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,089,670.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $4,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,089,670.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,760 shares of company stock worth $10,190,420. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 122.6% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 37.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

