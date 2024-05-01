Galiano Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

TSE GAU opened at C$2.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.28. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$562.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. In other news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. Insiders acquired 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

