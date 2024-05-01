GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,084 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.44% of GameStop worth $23,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GameStop by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GameStop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GME opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.53 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,207 shares of company stock valued at $285,048. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.