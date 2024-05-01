Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Garmin also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.40 EPS.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.33.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $14.53 on Wednesday, hitting $159.00. The stock had a trading volume of 292,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.40 and its 200-day moving average is $128.37. Garmin has a 52-week low of $95.79 and a 52-week high of $159.45.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,173,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 over the last 90 days. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

