Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.900- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.

Shares of IT stock traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $416.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner has a 12-month low of $295.43 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.03.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Gartner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $484.17.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

