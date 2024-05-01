Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.900- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.
Gartner Price Performance
Shares of IT stock traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $416.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner has a 12-month low of $295.43 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.03.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IT
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gartner
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.