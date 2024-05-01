Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of (3%) to 1% to $3.46-3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

GTES stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Neil P. Simpkins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

