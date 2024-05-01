Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Down to $17.62

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.62, but opened at $16.55. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 1,023,742 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at $750,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

