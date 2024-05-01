GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $154.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.97. The stock had a trading volume of 600,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,716. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $163.10.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.