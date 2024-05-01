GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $24.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. GeneDx traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 762558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

WGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,702,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,802.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $90,639.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,702,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,802.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 21,249 shares of company stock valued at $228,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $507.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. On average, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

