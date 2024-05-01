General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,889,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.06.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $287.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.72. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

