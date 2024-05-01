Genius Sports (GENI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genius Sports to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Genius Sports Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE GENI opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.45.
Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
