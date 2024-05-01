Genmab A/S (GMAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. On average, analysts expect Genmab A/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 3.1 %

Genmab A/S stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMAB. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

