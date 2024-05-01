Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Gentherm updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 13,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRM

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.