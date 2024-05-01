German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. German American Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

GABC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. 2,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $941.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.62. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $34.96.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 25.83%. As a group, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

GABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at $123,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

