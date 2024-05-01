Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.57-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

