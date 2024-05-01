Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2,656.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 509,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 75,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

