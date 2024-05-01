Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 80.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAIN remained flat at $14.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 22,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,075. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

