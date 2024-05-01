Global Partners (GLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Further Reading

