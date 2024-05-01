Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 5,288 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 220.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,855 shares of company stock worth $21,084,057. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549,769. The company has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

