Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 925 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 527,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 438,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,813,000 after buying an additional 79,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,107 shares of company stock worth $19,657,742. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,702,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,939,188. The company has a market capitalization of $266.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

