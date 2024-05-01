Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.17. 4,007,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,993,465. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

