Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,429 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

