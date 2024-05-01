Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $3.31 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE EXR traded up $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.12. The stock had a trading volume of 810,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,252. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.