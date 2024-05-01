Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 10,438 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,456,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,389,000 after acquiring an additional 142,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.22. 955,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

