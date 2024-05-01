Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,528 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.