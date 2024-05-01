Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,729. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

