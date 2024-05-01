Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Gold Reserve Stock Performance
GDRZF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 227,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,300. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. Gold Reserve has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.
About Gold Reserve
