Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 60,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GRAB. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Get Grab alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GRAB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Grab Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB remained flat at $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,446,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,019,383. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.91. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grab will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.