Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 637,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 67.3% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 772,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 310,850 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTE shares. TheStreet lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

