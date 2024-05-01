GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.54 and last traded at $34.30. Approximately 6,185,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,929,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 11.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 519.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

