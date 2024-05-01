Great Elm Capital (GECC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 70.71% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,986. The company has a market cap of $97.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

About Great Elm Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

