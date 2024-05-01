Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.92). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 51.49% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 0.2 %
GHI opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $358.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.65.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
