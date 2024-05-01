GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Down 9.5% in April

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 54,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GSE Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GVP opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions.

