GSK (NYSE:GSK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.120-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.2 billion-$41.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.6 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. 1,008,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.3564 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

