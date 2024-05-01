GSK plc (LON:GSK) to Issue GBX 15 Dividend

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,712.60 ($21.51) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,659.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,554.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,419.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,630.63 ($20.48).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 434 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,382.19). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,802 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,484. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.