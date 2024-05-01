GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.37

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. GXChain has a market cap of $27.71 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000931 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.