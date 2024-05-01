Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Down 2.7%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. 2,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 82,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68.
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
