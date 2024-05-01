H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Update

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of H World Group by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 284,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of H World Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of H World Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 285,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,404,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 433,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,323. H World Group has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA assumed coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTHT

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.