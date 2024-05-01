H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.05 and last traded at $39.12. 318,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,824,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

H World Group Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in H World Group by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 284,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in H World Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 285,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in H World Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,404,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,407,000 after buying an additional 58,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

