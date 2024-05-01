Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $119.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HNRG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 35,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $185.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

