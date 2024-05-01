Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in April

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Halma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Halma has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

