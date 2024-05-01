Hanmi Financial Co. (HAFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 22nd

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

HAFC opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

