Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.710 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLIT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $138,415.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $138,415.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,305 shares of company stock worth $1,631,154. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.