Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.65 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.710 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $138,415.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,582.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $138,415.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,821.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,305 shares of company stock worth $1,631,154. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

