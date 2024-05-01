Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmony Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %
Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 295,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,438. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences
In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
